Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid lead star-studded birthday tributes to Taylor Swift
New York, New York - Taylor Swift received plenty of heartfelt wishes in honor of her 34th birthday, with stars like Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Ice Spice, and more honoring the singer.
As the Karma songstress brings the biggest year of her career to a close, she's got plenty to celebrate as she rings in her 34th year.
On Wednesday, long-time pal Selena Gomez dropped a new photo with Taylor, seemingly from the pair's recent night out in New York on December 8.
"HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE GOODNESS THAT IS @TAYLORSWIFT," the 31-year-old wrote under the photo. "I love you."
Also dropping a previously unseen snap of Taylor was Gigi Hadid, who shared a behind-the-scenes photo from one of the Nashville dates on The Eras Tour.
"Happy T-Day! Love you lonngg time sister," the 28-year-old model added.
Rapper Ice Spice also shared a concert photo, dropping a snap from her surprise performance with Taylor at Metlife Stadium in May with the caption, "everyone go say happy bday to taylor swift."
Taylor also got a number of sweet messages from the rest of The Eras Tour crew, including her opening acts and backup dancers.
Phoebe Bridgers, Gracie Abrams, and more celebrate Taylor Swift's 34th birthday
Opener Phoebe Bridgers subtly honored the birthday girl by sharing an Instagram story through Spotify featuring Back to December (Taylor's Version), adding a birthday cake emoji on top of the album art in celebration.
Gracie Abrams, who has opened the most shows for Taylor so far on The Eras Tour, shared two new photos with her, which featured the Grammy winner holding the camera and giving a thumbs up as Gracie lay on the floor in the background.
"Happy birthday I love you so much I'm always on the floor about it," the 24-year-old captioned the post.
Several of The Eras Tour's talented dancers also celebrated Taylor, along with her long-time guitarist, Paul Sidoti, who shared several photos with the pop star over the years.
"I can't believe I've known you half your life now," he wrote. "I knew all those years ago how incredibly special and talented you are."
