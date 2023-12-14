Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid lead star-studded birthday tributes to Taylor Swift

New York, New York - Taylor Swift received plenty of heartfelt wishes in honor of her 34th birthday, with stars like Selena Gomez , Gigi Hadid, Ice Spice, and more honoring the singer.

Selena Gomez (l) lead the star-studded tributes to honor Taylor Swift (second from l) on her 34th birthday. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/selenagomez & gigihadid

As the Karma songstress brings the biggest year of her career to a close, she's got plenty to celebrate as she rings in her 34th year.

On Wednesday, long-time pal Selena Gomez dropped a new photo with Taylor, seemingly from the pair's recent night out in New York on December 8.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE GOODNESS THAT IS @TAYLORSWIFT," the 31-year-old wrote under the photo. "I love you."

Also dropping a previously unseen snap of Taylor was Gigi Hadid, who shared a behind-the-scenes photo from one of the Nashville dates on The Eras Tour.

"Happy T-Day! Love you lonngg time sister," the 28-year-old model added.

Rapper Ice Spice also shared a concert photo, dropping a snap from her surprise performance with Taylor at Metlife Stadium in May with the caption, "everyone go say happy bday to taylor swift."

Taylor also got a number of sweet messages from the rest of The Eras Tour crew, including her opening acts and backup dancers.