Taylor Swift reunites with Gracie Abrams after quick return to NYC

New York, New York - After a swift turn-around from her recent Eras Tour shows in Argentina, Taylor Swift has returned to the Big Apple, where she caught up with one of her opening acts , Gracie Abrams.

Taylor Swift and Gracie Abrams (r) were spotted in New York City together on Monday. © Collage: IMAGO / Latin America News Agency & Screenshot/Instagram/gracieabrams

The 33-year-old singer hit the town in New York on Monday, fresh off the heels of her final show in Buenos Aires on Sunday.

For the evening outing, Taylor rocked a white mini-dress with sheer black tights and heeled loafers. She paired the look with a navy blazer coat and her signature red lip.

Gracie opted for a more casual look with a large beige coat over black pants and matching loafers.

The pair comes after Taylor's recent announcement that they'd be reuniting on the road with the Canadian leg of The Eras Tour, where the 24-year-old will serve as the opener for nine total performances.

Gracie is also on board to support the Anti-Hero artist at her 2024 US shows in Miami, New Orleans, and Indianapolis.

The night was certainly celebratory for the pair, as both recently scored nominations for next year's Grammy Awards.