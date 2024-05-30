Selena Gomez casts doubt on future tours: "It is very emotionally draining"
New York, New York - Selena Gomez got candid about the challenges of going on tour as she revealed her complex feelings toward the future of her music career.
In an interview with TIME published Wednesday, the 31-year-old star admitted she was "50/50" on embarking on another major tour in the future.
"Nothing makes me happier than 90 minutes of being with my fans and just celebrating together," Selena said.
Despite her love for it, the Single Soon artist wasn't shy about admitting her difficulties with it as well.
"It is very emotionally draining for me. And then you realize you're just surrounded by a bunch of people that you're paying," she said.
Selena's last major tour was 2016's Revival tour, but the A-lister ended up cutting the concert series short due to her struggles with anxiety and depression, which were spurred on by her lupus diagnosis.
In the years since, Selena has been open about her mental health struggles, creating a public dialogue through her documentary My Mind & Me and her philanthropic efforts funded through her Rare Beauty brand.
Is Selena Gomez still planning on releasing her third album?
Last September, Selena admitted the she was hoping to get back on stage in 2024, but she admitted that a tour would "have to be done well" for her to commit to it.
The Disney Channel alum has given mixed signals when her anticipated third album might drop, casting further doubt on a tour to accompany it.
While her latest track, Love On, was assumed to be the record's lead single, Selena later seemed to walk it back and confirmed the song – along with its predecessor Single Soon – were both standalone singles.
"I guess it's safe to say that Single Soon and Love On might not be really reflective of the project that I'm working on," she said in March.
Selena has also shared contradictory messages about whether the untitled album will be her last. In January, she said that she felt she only had "one more album" in her, admitting that she doesn't think she's "the best singer."
She later clarified that it's not a "no, never" stance on future music.
Should the much-discussed album come out this year after all, Selena has teased only upbeat songs, calling it a "true pop record."
