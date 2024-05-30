Selena Gomez casts doubt on future tours: "It is very emotionally draining"

New York, New York - Selena Gomez got candid about the challenges of going on tour as she revealed her complex feelings toward the future of her music career.

Selena Gomez revealed that she's "50/50" on the possibility of embarking on another major tour. © Collage: KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Sameer Al-Doumy / AFP

In an interview with TIME published Wednesday, the 31-year-old star admitted she was "50/50" on embarking on another major tour in the future.

"Nothing makes me happier than 90 minutes of being with my fans and just celebrating together," Selena said.

Despite her love for it, the Single Soon artist wasn't shy about admitting her difficulties with it as well.

"It is very emotionally draining for me. And then you realize you're just surrounded by a bunch of people that you're paying," she said.

Selena's last major tour was 2016's Revival tour, but the A-lister ended up cutting the concert series short due to her struggles with anxiety and depression, which were spurred on by her lupus diagnosis.

In the years since, Selena has been open about her mental health struggles, creating a public dialogue through her documentary My Mind & Me and her philanthropic efforts funded through her Rare Beauty brand.