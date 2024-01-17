Selena Gomez channels disco chic fashion in throwback photo

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez has treated fans to a chic throwback photo taken during the filming of her 2020 music video Dance Again.

As she gears up to release her third studio album, the 31-year-old singer is looking back on her past work.

On Tuesday, Selena dropped a black-and-white snap from her video shoot for Dance Again, which was released with her 2020 album Rare.

The video sees the former Disney star sing and dance to the song as she channeled 70s disco fashion with voluminous curls and a slinky white gown.

After releasing the stand-alone track Single Soon last August, Selena has teased the upcoming release of her third LP in early 2024.

In an Instagram comment, the Rare Beauty founder claimed the record would drop around February, but there has been no official confirmation.

Amid her new romance with music producer Benny Blanco, Selena has revealed that SG3 will not have "a single sad song" and will be a "true pop record."