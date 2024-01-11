Selena Gomez's romance with Benny Blanco has "passed every test"

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez is reportedly all in with boyfriend Benny Blanco as insiders reveal how the music producer "passed every test" for the singer.

According to insiders, Selena Gomez was ready to go public with her romance with Benny Blanco after the music producer "passed every test." © Collage: Robyn BECK / AFP & IMAGO / Newscom / AdMedia

Selena first confirmed her new romance with the 35-year-old in a series of Instagram comments last month.

As the 31-year-old star later dished, the pair had already been together for a few months at that point, and sources close to the couple have now spilled how Selena grew to feel confident in proudly flaunting the relationship.

"Selena has made it clear that she wants Benny by her side from now on, and she’s proudly introducing him to everyone in her life," an inside told Us Weekly in a report published on Thursday.

The source noted that the Only Murders in the Building actor wanted to keep things "low-key" at the beginning but later opted to go public after Benny "has passed every test with flying colors."

"The new year seemed like a perfect time to essentially shout [their love] from the rooftops, so that's what Selena is doing," the informant added.

In recent days, Selena and Benny have brought their romance into the limelight more than ever before as the two packed on the PDA at the 2024 Golden Globes.