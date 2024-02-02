Selena Gomez's BFF Francia Raisa weighs in on Benny Blanco romance
Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez's long-time friend Francia Raisa has revealed her true thoughts on the pop star's new romance with Benny Blanco.
In an interview with Us Weekly on Wednesday, Francia sang her praises of the 35-year-old music producer and his relationship with Selena.
"He's the best. I got to meet him," she said. "He's really wonderful and super funny. I love them together."
Francia also joked that Benny's eccentric fashion sense quickly warmed her up to him, telling the outlet, "When I first met him, he wore a Dora the Explorer jacket. I was like, 'I like you.'"
Selena and Benny first went public with their romance in December 2023, but they have been together for around seven months now.
Francia's comments are not only a good sign for the blossoming love story but also confirm that she and the 31-year-old Disney alum are still on good terms despite a rocky past.
The two were close friends for quite some time before Francia donated her kidney to Selena in 2017 amid her battle with Lupus, and they later had an apparent falling out in the ensuing years.
Francia Raisa opens up about friendship with Selena Gomez
In 2022, Francia called out Selena publicly after the Single Soon artist said that Taylor Swift was her "only friend in the industry," and rumors swirled that their friendship had been strained due to Selena's continued drinking following the transplant.
The Secret Life of the American Teenager star's father had corroborated that speculation, but Francia herself shut down the allegations in October 2023, confirming that their rift "had nothing to do with the kidney."
Francia shed more insight into their renewed friendship in a chat with E! News on Wednesday, where she said that she isn't "close" with Selena's friends, but their bond has lasted through plenty of "ups and downs."
"[It's] one of the best, the best friendships that I know, you go a year without talking, and then when you see each other again, it's like you never went a day without talking. So, that's where it's at," she added.
Cover photo: Collage: Michael Kovac / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / ZUMA Wire