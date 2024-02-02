Selena Gomez's BFF Francia Raisa weighs in on Benny Blanco romance

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez 's long-time friend Francia Raisa has revealed her true thoughts on the pop star's new romance with Benny Blanco.

Francia Raisa (second from l) has shown her support for Selena Gomez's new romance with Benny Blanco. © Collage: Michael Kovac / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

In an interview with Us Weekly on Wednesday, Francia sang her praises of the 35-year-old music producer and his relationship with Selena.

"He's the best. I got to meet him," she said. "He's really wonderful and super funny. I love them together."

Francia also joked that Benny's eccentric fashion sense quickly warmed her up to him, telling the outlet, "When I first met him, he wore a Dora the Explorer jacket. I was like, 'I like you.'"

Selena and Benny first went public with their romance in December 2023, but they have been together for around seven months now.

Francia's comments are not only a good sign for the blossoming love story but also confirm that she and the 31-year-old Disney alum are still on good terms despite a rocky past.

The two were close friends for quite some time before Francia donated her kidney to Selena in 2017 amid her battle with Lupus, and they later had an apparent falling out in the ensuing years.