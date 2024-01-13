Selena Gomez fangirls over Ariana Grande: "I'm the girl that's playing Ariana all the time"
Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez has revealed why she finds Ariana Grande's music so "empowering" as she sang her praises of the fellow pop star.
The 31-year-old Single Soon artist was a guest DJ for Sirius XM Hits 1 on Wednesday, and she made her feelings clear about Ariana before playing 7 Rings.
"I feel so empowered, and I think she is incredible, and I just have so much fun," Selena said of the 30-year-old Wicked star.
The former Disney darling admitted that she "cannot do anything fun without listening to Ariana."
"I'm the girl that's playing Ariana all the time, and I think people kind of notice that, but I love it! I think she's amazing," Selena continued.
The kind words came shortly before Ariana made her highly-anticipated return to music with yes, and? on Friday.
Ariana Grande hits back at relationship critics in new single yes, and?
The new single appeared to take a swipe at the recent criticisms Ari has received over her personal life – particularly her romance with Broadway star Ethan Slater.
The relationship sparked significant controversy once it was made public due to the murky timeline surrounding the start of their romance and Ethan's divorce from his high school sweetheart, Lilly Jay.
While insiders have affirmed both Ethan and the Positions singer were single when they got together, Lilly has made it clear she was blindsided by the relationship.
Ariana made her feelings clear in the new track as she sang, "Your business is yours and mine is mine / Why do you care so much whose d**k I ride?"
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/arianagrande & selenagomez