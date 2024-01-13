Selena Gomez fangirls over Ariana Grande: "I'm the girl that's playing Ariana all the time"

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez has revealed why she finds Ariana Grande 's music so "empowering" as she sang her praises of the fellow pop star.

Selena Gomez (r) praised Ariana Grande's music during a guest spot as a DJ for SiriusXM on Wednesday. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/arianagrande & selenagomez

The 31-year-old Single Soon artist was a guest DJ for Sirius XM Hits 1 on Wednesday, and she made her feelings clear about Ariana before playing 7 Rings.

"I feel so empowered, and I think she is incredible, and I just have so much fun," Selena said of the 30-year-old Wicked star.

The former Disney darling admitted that she "cannot do anything fun without listening to Ariana."

"I'm the girl that's playing Ariana all the time, and I think people kind of notice that, but I love it! I think she's amazing," Selena continued.

The kind words came shortly before Ariana made her highly-anticipated return to music with yes, and? on Friday.