Selena Gomez gets emotional over heartbreak in throwback video

Los Angeles, California - As she prepares to release new music, Selena Gomez is reflecting on the raw emotion behind her past releases.

Selena Gomez shared a new TikTok revealing the early stages of writing her 2019 hit, Lose You to Love Me. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@selenagomez & JC Olivera / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Monday, the 30-year-old shared an old video of herself working on Lose You to Love Me, which she released in 2019.

"Making of…me getting to know myself," she wrote on the screen.

The heartwrenching ballad, which many believed to be inspired by her final break-up with Justin Bieber in 2018, recounts her journey of self-discovery made possible by losing a lover.

"This isnt the greatest i know so i hope no one minds me turning the comments off for my head but this was the best, most sincere moments with lose you to love me," Gomez said in the TikTok's caption.

In the clip, the Rare Beauty founder seems to hesitate before a few of the lyrics as she works through her emotions.

Speaking of the song in 2019, Gomez revealed why the ballad was such a turning point in her career and how her famous friends - including long-time BFF Taylor Swift - reacted to it.