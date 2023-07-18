Selena Gomez gets emotional over heartbreak in throwback video
Los Angeles, California - As she prepares to release new music, Selena Gomez is reflecting on the raw emotion behind her past releases.
On Monday, the 30-year-old shared an old video of herself working on Lose You to Love Me, which she released in 2019.
"Making of…me getting to know myself," she wrote on the screen.
The heartwrenching ballad, which many believed to be inspired by her final break-up with Justin Bieber in 2018, recounts her journey of self-discovery made possible by losing a lover.
"This isnt the greatest i know so i hope no one minds me turning the comments off for my head but this was the best, most sincere moments with lose you to love me," Gomez said in the TikTok's caption.
In the clip, the Rare Beauty founder seems to hesitate before a few of the lyrics as she works through her emotions.
Speaking of the song in 2019, Gomez revealed why the ballad was such a turning point in her career and how her famous friends - including long-time BFF Taylor Swift - reacted to it.
Is Selena Gomez working on new music?
In an interview with KISS FM, the former Disney Channel star revealed 33-year-old Swift and her mom, Andrea, cried when they heard it for the first time.
"It wasn't about how great the song was (which is a lot, coming from her), it was just that they had been on that journey with me intimately, and they were crying because of how proud they were for me stepping into a whole new era of my life and it not involving the horrible things: the abuse, the emotional chaos," she said.
Lose You to Love Me served as the lead single for her 2020 album Rare, which was followed by an EP, Revelación, in 2021.
Last month, amid shooting a new movie in Paris, the Only Murders in the Building actor confirmed she was working on new music as well.
"don’t worry guys, it's coming," she captioned the photo of herself in the recording studio.
