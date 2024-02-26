Selena Gomez dishes on "embarrassing" moment with boyfriend Benny Blanco

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez got candid about how her boyfriend, Benny Blanco , spilled the beans about her "weird" habit to one of her favorite celebrities.

Selena Gomez (r.) revealed how her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, "embarrassed" her at the 2024 Emmy Awards in a hilarious anecdote. © Collage: Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Valerie MACON / AFP

On Friday, the 31-year-old singer recalled a moment from the 2023 Emmy Awards during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel for his late-night talk show.

Selena shared that she often falls asleep to her favorite TV shows and has most recently been watching How I Met Your Mother.

At January's awards ceremony, the Rare Beauty found herself crossing paths with one of the show's main stars, Jason Segel.

When she noticed he was waving, she waved back, but the 44-year-old was actually signaling to someone behind her.

Selena said that Jason evidently "felt awkward" and approached her, which is when Benny bluntly told the actor: "Oh, she falls asleep to you every night."

While his honesty may cause some trouble for the pair, Selena has made it clear that she's happier than ever in her romance with the 35-year-old music producer.