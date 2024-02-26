Selena Gomez dishes on "embarrassing" moment with boyfriend Benny Blanco
Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez got candid about how her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, spilled the beans about her "weird" habit to one of her favorite celebrities.
On Friday, the 31-year-old singer recalled a moment from the 2023 Emmy Awards during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel for his late-night talk show.
Selena shared that she often falls asleep to her favorite TV shows and has most recently been watching How I Met Your Mother.
At January's awards ceremony, the Rare Beauty found herself crossing paths with one of the show's main stars, Jason Segel.
When she noticed he was waving, she waved back, but the 44-year-old was actually signaling to someone behind her.
Selena said that Jason evidently "felt awkward" and approached her, which is when Benny bluntly told the actor: "Oh, she falls asleep to you every night."
While his honesty may cause some trouble for the pair, Selena has made it clear that she's happier than ever in her romance with the 35-year-old music producer.
Did Selena Gomez's romance with Benny Blanco inspire her new song?
Selena is in her lover-girl era as she rolls out her third studio album, and she hasn't made her boyfriend's influence a secret.
In a recent interview with Zane Lowe, the Disney Channel alum gushed over Benny and how their relationship has made her feel the "safest."
"Without getting into too much detail, I think it’s just really important to meet someone that respects you," she said, per Us Weekly. "And I think it's really nice to also lean on someone who understands the world that I live in."
Selena, who previously dated Justin Bieber and The Weeknd, and Benny have been dating since summer 2023.
While her next record does not have a confirmed release date, Selena has gotten things going with her romantic lead single, Love On, which dropped on February 22.
Cover photo: Collage: Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Valerie MACON / AFP