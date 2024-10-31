Selena Gomez rips Trump rally Puerto Rico joke: "I definitely want to stand by my people"

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez has fired back at the viral racist joke made by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe during a recent rally in support of Donald Trump .

The 32-year-old pop star hit the red carpet with her Emilia Pérez co-stars at Tuesday's Hollywood premiere of the buzzy flick.

Per Variety, Gomez said she "strongly disagreed" with Hinchcliffe's jab that called Puerto Rico a "floating island of garbage".

"I definitely want to stand by my people," she said, referring to her Mexican heritage on her dad's side.

Gomez's co-star Zoe Saldaña, whose mom is Puerto Rican, shared a similar sentiment, saying, "It's sad that today, 2024, there's just so much poverty in character on so many people that we misname as leaders."

Hinchcliffe has been under widespread fire for the racist remark, with the Trump campaign also taking a significant hit as well.

While the campaign denied that the joke was in line with the former president's beliefs, Trump himself later referred to the rally as a "love fest".

Gomez further encouraged others to participate in this year's presidential election, telling Variety, "People can sometimes forget that the one vote can change everything."