Selena Gomez sells her diamond ring to a fan for shocking price!

Los Angeles, California - As Selena Gomez gears up to release her new album I Said I Love You First with fiancé Benny Blanco, the star has sweetened the wait for fans with some special sales.

Selena Gomez has sold her "B" diamond ring for just $12, though the accessory is believed to cost more than $3,000! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@selenagomez

In the last twelve days before the album's release on March 21, the 32-year-old singer is selling a "Rare Memory" each day – alluding to her 2020 record Rare, which also inspired her billion-dollar beauty brand.



The first of the "really rare" drops caused quite a stir, as it was her "B" diamond ring – a gift from her 37-year-old husband-to-be.

Selena first debuted the accessory in December 2023 after she and Benny went public with their romance.

For the first sale, "it felt fitting to choose something that is a symbol of the start of our relationship," she explained on her website.

According to Page Six, the ring is said to cost over $3,000, but Selena gave fans the ultimate deal and sold it for just $12!

Just a few seconds after the Single Soon artist made the offer, the ring was sold. However, due to a glitch in the website, several fans were told they had nabbed it!