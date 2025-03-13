Selena Gomez sells her diamond ring to a fan for shocking price!
Los Angeles, California - As Selena Gomez gears up to release her new album I Said I Love You First with fiancé Benny Blanco, the star has sweetened the wait for fans with some special sales.
In the last twelve days before the album's release on March 21, the 32-year-old singer is selling a "Rare Memory" each day – alluding to her 2020 record Rare, which also inspired her billion-dollar beauty brand.
The first of the "really rare" drops caused quite a stir, as it was her "B" diamond ring – a gift from her 37-year-old husband-to-be.
Selena first debuted the accessory in December 2023 after she and Benny went public with their romance.
For the first sale, "it felt fitting to choose something that is a symbol of the start of our relationship," she explained on her website.
According to Page Six, the ring is said to cost over $3,000, but Selena gave fans the ultimate deal and sold it for just $12!
Just a few seconds after the Single Soon artist made the offer, the ring was sold. However, due to a glitch in the website, several fans were told they had nabbed it!
Website glitch sells "rare" ring to multiple Selena Gomez fans!
As TMZ reported, the malfunction meant that the ring only found one official buyer, but several people were notified that they were the lucky purchasers.
Selena's team immediately stepped in to address the problem, contacting all who had received the error message.
To alleviate any disappointment, the Emilia Pérez star will still send some "fun items" to the erroneous winners – though it's unclear what these gifts will be.
As the countdown continues, Selena has also sold a signed Coach handbag and a neon sign that reads "Fetish" – a nod to her song of the same name.
While the debut of I Said I Love You First is still over a week away, Selena and Benny will release another early single – Sunset Boulevard – on Friday.
