Selena Gomez shares peek at Disney auditions as she teases new song!

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez dropped a rare peek at her Disney days by sharing a snippet of an audition from before she got her big break.

The 32-year-old posted the video via Instagram on Tuesday, accompanying it with the caption, "We're not getting any younger."

In the clip, a baby-faced Selena gushed over her dream of being on Disney Channel, even recreating the channel's famous magic wand commercials.

"We play around like, 'I'm Selena, and you're watching Disney Channel.' We draw it all the time," she said.

Selena also explained in the audition that she hopes to both sing and act in the future, telling the executives, "I want to do that when I get older. I want to be both."

The Rare Beauty founder even showed off a bit of spunk as she assured the panel of adults that while it'd be "awesome" to get the role she was trying out for, "I'm not going to cry if I don't get it."

Shortly after this audition, then-14-year-old Selena scored her big break as Alex Russo in the hit series Wizards of Waverly Place.