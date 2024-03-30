Selena Gomez unbothered on glam Friday night out amid alleged Hailey Bieber shade

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez is living her best life, unbothered as rumors continue to swirl surrounding the alleged tea with Hailey and Justin Bieber .

Selena Gomez (r.) is looking as chill as ever amongst alleged drama surrounding her and her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber's wife Hailey Bieber (l.) © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@selenagomez & @haileybieber

On Friday night, Selena posted photos on Instagram with the caption, "Sissy date night."



The three carousel pics show the 31-year-old pop icon and her 10-year-old little sister Gracie Elliot Teefey sitting down for dinner at a restaurant while holding chopsticks up and making silly faces.

Selena was seen earlier that same day in full glam attending the premiere of her Only Murders in the Building costar Steve Martin's new documentary, STEVE! (Martin).

The Love On artist was seen sporting a stunning black midi dress with sheer stockings and fierce black heels – totally giving off some Reputation-era vibes.

This comes directly after intense chatter on Friday from fans who think Hailey took a subtle jab at Selena in an Instagram story post regarding Beyoncé's latest album, Cowboy Carter.



Selena had an on-and-off relationship with Justin Bieber between 2010 and 2018 before he married his current wife Hailey Bieber, née Baldwin.

Justin and Hailey's relationship has been under scrutiny recently, with an insider stating Hailey is "struggling" and needs time to sort things out.