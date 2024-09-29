SNL pokes fun at Chappell Roan's fan boundaries and endorsement drama in viral skit
New York, New York - Saturday Night Live poked fun at two of the biggest stars of the moment in its season 50 premiere – Chappell Roan and the viral pygmy hippo, Moo Deng, that is!
The TV show's season premiere saw Bowen Yang stop by the Weekend Update desk as Moo Deng herself, coming to vent about the struggles of being the latest viral icon.
"For the past 10 weeks, I have been going nonstop. Running around, eating lettuce, trying to bite the water from a hose," Bowen joked.
He then went on to give a clear nod to Chappell as he added, "It has come to the point where I need to set some boundaries."
"Reminder: women owe you nothing. When I'm in my enclosure tripping over stuff, biting my trainer's knee, I am at work," Bowen added. "That is the project. Do not yell my name or expect a photo just because I'm your parasocial bestie or because you appreciate my talent."
The lines were a riff on the 26-year-old pop star's public plea for fans to stop harassing her.
But the Chappell jokes didn't end there, as the skit also mocked the latest drama surrounding the Casual singer by declaring that Moo Deng would not be endorsing a candidate in the 2024 presidential election.
Chappell Roan continues to face intense scrutiny
Chappell has been at the center of seemingly endless online discourse after declining to endorse Kamala Harris in the election, citing "problems on both sides."
After many took issue with the apparent equivocation of the vice president and rival Donald Trump, the Pink Pony Club artist later clarified her decision not to endorse as she criticized "some of the left's completely transphobic and completely genocidal views."
Chappell confirmed she'd be voting for Kamala despite her reservations and encouraged fans to use "critical thinking" and "question both sides".
Just days later, Chappell shocked fans by pulling out of the All Things Go music festival at the last minute, writing, "Things have gotten overwhelming over the past few weeks, and I am really feeling it."
The decision amplified the controversy surrounding the singer as fans expressed their disappointment in her cancellation while others made calls to give the singer more grace.
Chappell hasn't reacted to the skit just yet, but she's set to grace the stage of 30 Rock herself as the musical guest on SNL's November 2 episode.
