SNL pokes fun at Chappell Roan's fan boundaries and endorsement drama in viral skit

New York, New York - Saturday Night Live poked fun at two of the biggest stars of the moment in its season 50 premiere – Chappell Roan and the viral pygmy hippo, Moo Deng, that is!

Chappell Roan was referenced in a Weekend Update skit from the season 50 premiere of Saturday Night Live. © IMAGO / NurPhoto

The TV show's season premiere saw Bowen Yang stop by the Weekend Update desk as Moo Deng herself, coming to vent about the struggles of being the latest viral icon.

"For the past 10 weeks, I have been going nonstop. Running around, eating lettuce, trying to bite the water from a hose," Bowen joked.

He then went on to give a clear nod to Chappell as he added, "It has come to the point where I need to set some boundaries."

"Reminder: women owe you nothing. When I'm in my enclosure tripping over stuff, biting my trainer's knee, I am at work," Bowen added. "That is the project. Do not yell my name or expect a photo just because I'm your parasocial bestie or because you appreciate my talent."

The lines were a riff on the 26-year-old pop star's public plea for fans to stop harassing her.

But the Chappell jokes didn't end there, as the skit also mocked the latest drama surrounding the Casual singer by declaring that Moo Deng would not be endorsing a candidate in the 2024 presidential election.