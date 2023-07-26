Snoop Dogg makes big call on Hollywood Bowl shows in solidarity with striking workers

Los Angeles, California - Snoop Dogg's October shows at the Hollywood Bowl, marking the 30th anniversary of his breakthrough album Doggystyle, have been canceled.

Snoop Dogg has announced he is canceling his Hollywood Bowl shows in support of actors and writers on strike. © Collage: Bennett Raglin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Roy Rochlin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The artist was set to perform June 26 and 27 in shows described by the Hollywood Bowl as Snoop bringing together "some of his best friends – plus conductor Derrick Hodge and the ReCollective Orchestra – to re-create 'Gin and Juice,' 'What's My Name,' 'Lodi Dodi,' and more."

The highly anticipated shows were to be produced by Dr. Dre, who produced Doggystyle.



But the rapper announced in June that he and Dre would postpone the concerts in support of the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike.

"Hollywood Bowl, June 26-27, we gotta move that date," Snoop said on Instagram. "Me and Dr. Dre, we stand in solidarity with the writers, so what we're gonna do, we're gonna push it back to October 20th and 21st."