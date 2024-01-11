2024 People's Choice Awards: Taylor Swift and Barbie lead superstar nominees

Los Angeles, California - The 2024 People's Choice Award nominees have officially been unveiled, with superstars Taylor Swift , Beyoncé , Olivia Rodrigo , and more earning top nods.

Taylor Swift (l) dominated the music categories of the 2024 People's Choice Awards, while Barbie led the movie nods. © Collage: Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Picturelux

The annual entertainment awards unveiled this year's nominees on Thursday, highlighting the biggest achievements in music, film, and TV.

Taylor Swift leads the music side with six nominations, including a nod for The Movie of the Year with The Eras Tour concert film.

Olivia Rodrigo has earned four nominations thanks to her sophomore album, GUTS, along with Miley Cyrus, who received four nominations for her work on Endless Summer Vacation.

Beyoncé is up for three awards, including the inaugural Concert Tour of the Year for the Renaissance World Tour.

Billie Eilish is up for Pop Artist of the Year as well as a nomination for her role in the Prime Video series Swarm, which marked her acting debut.

Billion-dollar Barbie continued its domination with nine nominations in the movie categories, while the TV categories celebrated buzzworthy performances from stars like Selena Gomez, Pedro Pascal, and more.