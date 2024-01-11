2024 People's Choice Awards: Taylor Swift and Barbie lead superstar nominees
Los Angeles, California - The 2024 People's Choice Award nominees have officially been unveiled, with superstars Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Olivia Rodrigo, and more earning top nods.
The annual entertainment awards unveiled this year's nominees on Thursday, highlighting the biggest achievements in music, film, and TV.
Taylor Swift leads the music side with six nominations, including a nod for The Movie of the Year with The Eras Tour concert film.
Olivia Rodrigo has earned four nominations thanks to her sophomore album, GUTS, along with Miley Cyrus, who received four nominations for her work on Endless Summer Vacation.
Beyoncé is up for three awards, including the inaugural Concert Tour of the Year for the Renaissance World Tour.
Billie Eilish is up for Pop Artist of the Year as well as a nomination for her role in the Prime Video series Swarm, which marked her acting debut.
Billion-dollar Barbie continued its domination with nine nominations in the movie categories, while the TV categories celebrated buzzworthy performances from stars like Selena Gomez, Pedro Pascal, and more.
Selena Gomez, Kim Kardashian, Olivia Rodrigo, and more stars earn PCA nods
Gomez received two nominations for her performance in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, and she will also compete for The Social Celebrity of the Year award against the likes of her long-time BFF Taylor Swift, Kim Kardashian, Britney Spears, Kylie Jenner, and more.
The Kardashian-Jenner clan has earned several awards for their Hulu reality series, including solo nods for Kim and Khloé as The Reality Star of the Year.
Bachelor Nation also racked up nods in the reality categories, with The Bachelorette star Charity Lawson and The Golden Bachelor winner Theresa Nist both up for The Competition Contestant of the Year.
Voting for the ceremony is now live on www.votepca.com and will run through January 19 at 11:59 PM EST.
The ceremony, hosted by Marvel star Simu Liu, will air live on Sunday, February 18, at 8 PM on NBC, Peacock, and E!.
Cover photo: Collage: Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Picturelux