Are Taylor Swift and Blake Lively back on good terms after dropped subpoena?
Los Angeles, California - Is there still bad blood between Taylor Swift and Blake Lively?
Us Weekly reported Saturday that even though the Love Story hitmaker is feeling "an immense sense of relief" after Justin Baldoni withdrew his subpoena in his legal case against Lively, she's still not on speaking terms with the Gossip Girl alum.
An insider close to the drama spilled that "there's radio silence between Taylor and Blake since the subpoena was dropped."
The source added that their previously tight relationship has "stalled," as the "legal tension" between Lively and T. Swift has created noticeable "distance" in their relationship.
"They won't pick up where they left off because of all the emotional residue," the insider claimed.
Taylor Swift has reportedly "moved on" from Lively vs. Baldoni legal battle
The tipster further alleged that the Lover singer privately expressed that the past few weeks have been "stressful," and she's "happier and lighter" since being removed from the Lively vs. Baldoni legal war.
"Taylor has handled it with a lot of grace and is not solely focused on it," the source said, adding, "She's moved on."
Taylor was subpoenaed last month amid Baldoni's $400 million countersuit against Lively's sexual harassment filing.
The Grammy winner's involvement in the heated war has not only strained her friendship with Lively, but it was reportedly also why she decided to skip the 2025 American Music Awards.
