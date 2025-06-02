Are Taylor Swift and Blake Lively back on good terms after dropped subpoena?

Los Angeles, California - Is there still bad blood between Taylor Swift and Blake Lively?

Taylor Swift (l.) and Blake Lively have reportedly yet to repair their fractured friendship after Justin Baldoni dropped his subpoena. © Screenshot/Instagram/@blakelively

Us Weekly reported Saturday that even though the Love Story hitmaker is feeling "an immense sense of relief" after Justin Baldoni withdrew his subpoena in his legal case against Lively, she's still not on speaking terms with the Gossip Girl alum.

An insider close to the drama spilled that "there's radio silence between Taylor and Blake since the subpoena was dropped."

The source added that their previously tight relationship has "stalled," as the "legal tension" between Lively and T. Swift has created noticeable "distance" in their relationship.

"They won't pick up where they left off because of all the emotional residue," the insider claimed.