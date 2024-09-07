Are Taylor Swift and Megan Thee Stallion collaborating together on music?
Los Angeles, California - Rapper Megan Thee Stallion has revealed that she is more than ready to get together with pop icon Taylor Swift for an epic music collaboration!
Could fans expect a Savage (Remix) (Taylor's Version) soon – or even Reputation (Taylor's Version) ft. Megan Thee Stallion?
The Grammy-winning rapper expressed her desire to team up and join forces with the 34-year-old pop icon in a recent interview with PEOPLE.
"I love Taylor Swift, and I would like to collab with her one day," Megan said.
"She's a stallion too, she's a tall girl. I love that," she added. "We would be so cute next to each other."
The HISS artist recently teamed up with Taylor's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and other NFL stars for a Pepsi commercial.
Meg has been open in the past about her love for the Cruel Summer artist, jokingly saying her real name should be "Tay Tay" because of how much fun she had at the 2023 VMAs.
"She was having a time. I was like, 'Taylor Swift is so bad, she's a Hottie,'" Megan added, referring to her iconic fan base.
But would Meg's fans be open to a collab?
Megan Thee Stallion fans are down bad for a Taylor Swift collab
"This collab would actually be insane ngl," one fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Another fan said, "that collab will break the internet ohh."
Both artists are known for their incredible vocals, empowering lyrics, and fierce stage presence, so it's no wonder fans are practically pleading for a team-up.
Swifties even piped in, with one writing, "She would be perfect on rep tv we want it."
Another one said, "Definitely hope in one of REP Vault songs."
Megan is set to host and perform at the 2024 VMAs on September 11, and the Fortnight singer is also in "negotiations" to perform there as well.
Could a surprise performance with Taylor be in the works? Fans are certainly ready for it!
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & ABACAPRESS