Are Taylor Swift and Megan Thee Stallion collaborating together on music?

Los Angeles, California - Rapper Megan Thee Stallion has revealed that she is more than ready to get together with pop icon Taylor Swift for an epic music collaboration!

Megan Thee Stallion (r.) revealed she would love to collaborate with Taylor Swift (l.) soon! © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & ABACAPRESS

Could fans expect a Savage (Remix) (Taylor's Version) soon – or even Reputation (Taylor's Version) ft. Megan Thee Stallion?

The Grammy-winning rapper expressed her desire to team up and join forces with the 34-year-old pop icon in a recent interview with PEOPLE.

"I love Taylor Swift, and I would like to collab with her one day," Megan said.

"She's a stallion too, she's a tall girl. I love that," she added. "We would be so cute next to each other."

The HISS artist recently teamed up with Taylor's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and other NFL stars for a Pepsi commercial.

Meg has been open in the past about her love for the Cruel Summer artist, jokingly saying her real name should be "Tay Tay" because of how much fun she had at the 2023 VMAs.

"She was having a time. I was like, 'Taylor Swift is so bad, she's a Hottie,'" Megan added, referring to her iconic fan base.

But would Meg's fans be open to a collab?