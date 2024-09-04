Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce breaking up? Viral PR plan sparks wild rumors

Los Angeles, California - Travis Kelce's legal team has stepped in after a fake document purporting to be a "breakup plan" for the athlete and girlfriend Taylor Swift went viral.

Travis Kelce's (l.) legal team has stepped in after a fake document purporting to be a "breakup plan" for the athlete and girlfriend Taylor Swift went viral. © EZRA SHAW / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

A document bearing the title "Comprehensive Media Plan for Travis Kelce's Public Relations Following Breakup With Taylor Swift" went viral across social media earlier this week, stirring up new speculation about the high-profile romance.

The plan, which bore the letterhead of the Chiefs star's PR agency, claimed that Taylor and Travis would announce their split on September 28 and provided an outline for how the two would proceed publicly.

Further entries detailed the outlets the 34-year-old athlete would use to share his side of the breakup, with the main goal being to "manage and mitigate the fallout from the breakup between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, ensuring Travis Kelce retains a positive public image, minimizes negative media portrayal, and continues to build his personal and professional brand."

After the document went viral, Full Scope PR – which represents Travis – told the Daily Mail that it was "entirely false and fabricated."

"'We have engaged our legal team to initiate proceedings against the individuals or entities responsible for the unlawful and injurious forgery of documents," the agency said.

The supposed PR plan is said to have spread from Reddit, with the original images appearing to be from someone's Snapchat account.

Despite the document being pretty obviously fake, the photos likely gained traction due to the popular conspiracy theory that the pair's relationship has been a PR move all along.