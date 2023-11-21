Cara Delevingne dishes on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's "very different" romance

Las Vegas, Nevada - Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially a couple, and as fans praise the hot new couple, the pop star's closest friends have continued to weigh in on the pairing.

Cara Delevingne (l) praised Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's (r) romance as she revealed the relationship feels "very different" for the pop star. © Collage: Paul Morigi & JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & VALERIE MACON / AFP

Cara Delevingne, who has been good friends with the 33-year-old singer for over a decade, would certainly be in the know about Taylor's viral new love story.

On Saturday, the 31-year-old model shared her thoughts on the pair while chatting with E! News.

Thankfully, there was no negativity here, as Cara said she was "so, so happy" for Taylor.

"There's definitely something very different about them," the Paper Towns star added.

Cara is the latest of Taylor's famous girl squad to affirm her approval amid recent rumors that some of the Grammy winner's friends were not happy about the new romance.



Gigi Hadid also commented on the relationship recently, saying, "We are all over the moon for our girl. Period."

In her message, the 28-year-old also backed Selena Gomez, another of Taylor's BFFs who was reported to be disapproving of the romance.