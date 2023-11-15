Has Selena Gomez changed her stance on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance?
Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance has reportedly earned Selena Gomez's stamp of approval after initial reports claimed Selena was "concerned" about the relationship.
On Tuesday, inside sources confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that the 31-year-old Only Murders in the Building star is supportive of Taylor and Travis's romance despite earlier claims to the contrary.
"Selena thinks this relationship is the real deal for Taylor. She is a big supporter of her and Travis," the source said.
The update comes shortly after another of the 33-year-old singer's long-time friends, Gigi Hadid, set the record straight about the group's feelings about the pairing.
"We are all over the moon for our girl. Period," the 28-year-old model wrote on Instagram, denying reports that both she and Selena were not fans of the whirlwind romance.
According to ET's source, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has scored major praise from Taylor's inner circle.
"Selena and Gigi see how respectful Travis is of Taylor and that he treats her like a queen," the insider dished.
The source also clarified the status of Selena and Gigi's respective friendship, as the pair previously sparked feud rumors when the former Disney Channel star unfollowed Gigi on social media this summer.
Are Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid friends again?
While additional sources have claimed that there were "no hard feelings" behind Selena's decision to unfollow Gigi, the Next in Fashion host did unfollow her right back, continuing to raise eyebrows among fans.
Much of the speculation was driven by Selena's outings with Gigi's ex, Zayn Malik, a few months earlier. The Rare Beauty founder later confirmed she was still single, suggesting nothing serious came out of their dates in New York City.
It looks like Selena and Gigi's mutual friendship with Taylor has helped bury the hatchet once and for all, as both stars joined Taylor for a girls' dinner earlier this month.
"Selena and Gigi are in a good spot and have put any past drama behind them," the source told ET. "They have both moved on."
