Has Selena Gomez changed her stance on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance?

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance has reportedly earned Selena Gomez 's stamp of approval after initial reports claimed Selena was "concerned" about the relationship.

Selena Gomez (l) is reportedly supportive of Taylor Swift's (r) new romance with Travis Kelce. © Collage: IMAGO / UPI Photo, USA TODAY Network & ANGELA WEISS / AFP

On Tuesday, inside sources confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that the 31-year-old Only Murders in the Building star is supportive of Taylor and Travis's romance despite earlier claims to the contrary.

"Selena thinks this relationship is the real deal for Taylor. She is a big supporter of her and Travis," the source said.

The update comes shortly after another of the 33-year-old singer's long-time friends, Gigi Hadid, set the record straight about the group's feelings about the pairing.

"We are all over the moon for our girl. Period," the 28-year-old model wrote on Instagram, denying reports that both she and Selena were not fans of the whirlwind romance.

According to ET's source, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has scored major praise from Taylor's inner circle.

"Selena and Gigi see how respectful Travis is of Taylor and that he treats her like a queen," the insider dished.

The source also clarified the status of Selena and Gigi's respective friendship, as the pair previously sparked feud rumors when the former Disney Channel star unfollowed Gigi on social media this summer.