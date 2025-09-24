Did Taylor Swift almost walk away from stardom amid Kim Kardashian feud?

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian 's infamous feud will be highlighted in an upcoming documentary all about the pop star!

Taylor Swift was apparently "moments from quitting" after Kim Kardashian (l.) "shredded" in reputation in 2016. © Collage: Dimitrios Kambouris & JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

A two-part Channel 4 doc called Taylor will touch on the Fortnight singer's public feud with Kim K – and the toll it took on her.

Per Radar Online, Taylor was "moments from quitting" after The Kardashians star dubbed her a "snake" on Twitter in 2016.

"The level of vitriol after Kim's tweet was staggering," a contributor shared, saying that the Karma artist received "death threats" and that her "reputation was shredded overnight."

The drama erupted after Kanye West interrupted a then-19-year-old Taylor's acceptance speech at the 2009 MTV VMAs.

Kim went on to marry Kanye in 2014, and when Taylor took issue with the rapper's shady lyrics about her years later, Kim stepped in to defend her man. She accused Taylor of lying and shared an edited phone call to make it appear as though the Cruel Summer songstress had secretly approved the line.

The insider explained that Taylor felt "powerless" after the "snake narrative" Kim created and felt that "there was no way to fight back."

She ultimately took about a year away from the limelight before returning with her Reputation album, which was inspired by the drama, but Kim and Taylor still have bad blood to this day!