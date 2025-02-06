Did Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo squash their feud at the Grammys?

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo may have finally gotten over their supposed bad blood, as Olivia showed some unexpected love to the Karma singer after the Grammys!

Olivia Rodrigo (r.) showed some love to Taylor Swift on Instagram, potentially signalling the end of their reported falling out. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & Agencia EFE

Eagle-eyed fans on social media notice that the 21-year-old liked a fan post on Instagram featuring Taylor's Glambot from Sunday's awards show.

The subtle gesture sent shockwaves through the pop princesses' respective fanbases, as Olivia – once a die-hard Swiftie – infamously stopped interacting with Taylor in 2021.

After the vampire artist dropped her debut album SOUR, Taylor was retroactively given songwriting credits on deja vu after some listeners claimed it sounded similar to the 35-year-old's hit Cruel Summer.

Olivia then put some noticeable distance between herself and her former hero, with some speculating that she held resentment for having to give credit – and a portion of the royalties – over a rather far-fetched accusation of plagiarism.

The GUTS hitmaker has publicly denied having any beef with Taylor, but the two had still continued to avoid each other – until now, it seems!