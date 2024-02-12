Joe Biden shares controversial response to Super Bowl theories: "Just as we drew it up"

Washington DC - US politics without crazy conspiracy theories is like the Super Bowl without a halftime show, and this year, right-wing Republicans managed to lump both together. Now, Joe Biden has addressed the theories with a sense of humor – but not everyone appreciated the joke.

President Joe Biden adopted his "Dark Brandon" meme persona to troll right-wing conspiracy theorists who suggested that the Super Bowl was rigged by his campaign. © Collage: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP & Screenshot/X/joebiden

The Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII 25-22 in overtime against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night, and it was all a set-up – at least if you ask the odd conspiracy theorist or Trump supporter.

The reasons for this absurd assumption?

The Chiefs have fallen out of favor with many staunch conservatives, as star tight end Travis Kelce has been dating superstar Taylor Swift for several months now. She, in turn, dared to express her support for Biden during the election four years ago.

Many conservatives feared that Swift could use the Super Bowl as a stage for renewed election advertising, and the particularly conspiracy-prone even believed that the entire football spectacle would be influenced in favor of the supposedly Biden-friendly Kansas City.

And the president himself didn't even bother to convince the Trump ultras otherwise, and he clearly didn't want to dignify the absurd assumptions with a serious response. Instead, he opted for a slightly different reaction.

Late on Sunday evening after the Chiefs' victory, the 81-year-old – or rather, his social media team – posted a meme of himself on X (formerly Twitter) showing the Democrat as "Dark Brandon."