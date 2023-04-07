Did Taylor Swift's Eras Tour dancer leak Enchanted (Taylor's Version)?
Tampa, Florida - As Taylor Swift fans anxiously await Speak Now (Taylor's Version), it looks like one of the album's biggest tracks may have already leaked!
On Thursday, one of the dancers performing with the 33-year-old on The Eras Tour shared a video from rehearsals.
The clip showed the dancers practicing the routine for their performance of Enchanted, a song from Speak Now, on the tour.
But as soon as fans got wind of the video, many Swifties realized that it wasn't the original version of the song playing in the background.
With Swift's more mature vocals evident in the track, it was clear that it was actually the re-recorded version that would appear on Taylor's Version of the album.
The plot thickened when the original video was swiftly deleted, and nearly every fan-shared version of the clip has since been removed for copyright violation.
Though the leak was most likely an accident on the dancer's part, is it a hint as to when Swifties finally expect the release of Speak Now (Taylor's Version)?
When can Swifties expect Speak Now (Taylor's Version)?
Swifties have long theorized that all of the remaining re-recordings (Taylor Swift, Speak Now, 1989, and Reputation) have already been completed, as the artist has dropped two singles off of 1989 (Taylor's Version) so they could be used in film and television projects.
With The Eras Tour now in full swing, some fans have even speculated that Swift will drop all four remaining re-recordings at once to capitalize on the increased streams from the tour.
But if the Anti-Hero singer chooses to continue dropping them individually, Speak Now has been considered the most likely candidate to come next since the Midnights-era music videos appeared to tease it repeatedly.
Enchanted is the only Speak Now song to have made the (mostly) permanent setlist of The Eras Tour, so it has now emerged as the frontrunner for a potential lead single.
Though many fans held out hope for a surprise announcement on Friday because of the leak, they had no such luck.
Still, Speak Now (Taylor's Version) continues to have the most foreshadowing of all, so it's only a matter of time before it's finally here.
Cover photo: Collage: RICK DIAMOND & KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP