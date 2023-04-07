Did Taylor Swift's Eras Tour dancer leak Enchanted (Taylor's Version)?

Tampa, Florida - As Taylor Swift fans anxiously await Speak Now (Taylor's Version) , it looks like one of the album's biggest tracks may have already leaked!

Taylor Swift's dancer from The Eras Tour seems to have leaked a snippet of Enchanted (Taylor's Version) in a rehearsal video posted online. © Collage: RICK DIAMOND & KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Thursday, one of the dancers performing with the 33-year-old on The Eras Tour shared a video from rehearsals.

The clip showed the dancers practicing the routine for their performance of Enchanted, a song from Speak Now, on the tour.

But as soon as fans got wind of the video, many Swifties realized that it wasn't the original version of the song playing in the background.

With Swift's more mature vocals evident in the track, it was clear that it was actually the re-recorded version that would appear on Taylor's Version of the album.

The plot thickened when the original video was swiftly deleted, and nearly every fan-shared version of the clip has since been removed for copyright violation.

Though the leak was most likely an accident on the dancer's part, is it a hint as to when Swifties finally expect the release of Speak Now (Taylor's Version)?