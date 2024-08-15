Could Taylor Swift be dethroned at No. 1 by rising star Chappell Roan?

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift 's reign on the Billboard 200 might be facing a pretty tough challenge as rising star Chappell Roan's album quickly climbs the charts!

Taylor Swift's (r.) album The Tortured Poets Department has some competition with rising star Chappell Roan's debut album which has been rapidly climbing the charts. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & AAP

Is the Midwest Princess on her way to dethrone Miss Americana?

The 34-year-old pop icon's newest album, The Tortured Poets Department, has held its rank at the top of the chart for a little over 14 weeks in total, per Billboard.

The Lover singer's reign has held up strong since the album's April debut, only losing the top spot briefly following the release of Eminem's latest record.

But now, up-and-comer Chappell has come swooping in to give her a real run for her money!

The 26-year-old artist gained a vast amount of popularity this year, performing for crowds of pink at music festivals like Gov Ball, Lollapalooza, and Outside Lands.

With songs like Hot to Go and My Kink Is Karma, her breakthrough album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess – which is nearly a year old now – has become a viral hit. After all, who can't stop using her songs on social media apps like TikTok and Instagram?

But could this be enough to secure a No. 1 spot?