Could Taylor Swift be dethroned at No. 1 by rising star Chappell Roan?
Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift's reign on the Billboard 200 might be facing a pretty tough challenge as rising star Chappell Roan's album quickly climbs the charts!
Is the Midwest Princess on her way to dethrone Miss Americana?
The 34-year-old pop icon's newest album, The Tortured Poets Department, has held its rank at the top of the chart for a little over 14 weeks in total, per Billboard.
The Lover singer's reign has held up strong since the album's April debut, only losing the top spot briefly following the release of Eminem's latest record.
But now, up-and-comer Chappell has come swooping in to give her a real run for her money!
The 26-year-old artist gained a vast amount of popularity this year, performing for crowds of pink at music festivals like Gov Ball, Lollapalooza, and Outside Lands.
With songs like Hot to Go and My Kink Is Karma, her breakthrough album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess – which is nearly a year old now – has become a viral hit. After all, who can't stop using her songs on social media apps like TikTok and Instagram?
But could this be enough to secure a No. 1 spot?
Chappell Roan album challenges Taylor Swift on Billboard 200
Currently, the album is at its peak of No. 3, with Ye & Ty Dolla $ign's Vultures 2 at spot No. 2.
But considering The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess has received a steady surge on the Billboard 200 chart in recent weeks, fans think the trend is only going to continue springing up.
To potentially boost sales, the Casual singer cut the album's iTunes price, making it significantly cheaper than Taylor's TTPD.
"this is a perfect example of how #1 debuts don't always make the albums a hit album like the fact that chappells album has rose so much is crazy," one fan wrote on X.
However, Taylor has once again dropped some new variants of her 11th studio album, including two new Eras Tour live performances as a bonus, to further boost TTPD's standing on the charts.
"this is the only time I'll be pissed if she releases more variants LET HER SHINE," another fan commented.
Regardless of who comes out on top, both fanbases are showing immense support for each other on social media, expressing their gratitude for the women's achievements in the music industry.
"We love to see women WINNING," a third fan stated.
