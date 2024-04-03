Do Taylor Swift's BFFs Selena Gomez and Blake Lively "avoid" each other?

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift is famous for her "girl squad" of A-list besties, but is there secretly some bad blood between the stars?

Blake Lively (l.) and Selena Gomez (r.) may both be close to Taylor Swift, but reports have alleged the two don't "mix," which is why the pop star keeps their outings separate. © Collage: IMAGO / Pacific Press Agency & ABACAPRESS

According to a Daily Mail report published Tuesday, the 34-year-old pop star's longtime pals Selena Gomez and Blake Lively have made it a point not to cross paths, despite their mutual friendship with Taylor.

An inside source claims the two simply don't "mix," leading the Grammy winner to hang with them separately.

"This is the reason neither of them are ever with Taylor at the same time and are constantly avoiding run-ins with each other," the informant said.

The gossip comes after Taylor enjoyed an early birthday celebration with Selena before hosting a star-studded bash on her big day. Blake attended that party, but the 31-year-old Single Soon artist was notably absent.

"Taylor knows not to mix Blake and Selena in the same room and that it must be two separate nights," the insider revealed.

The 36-year-old Gossip Girl star was also a frequent guest of Taylor's at NFL games last season, and reports have claimed Selena was invited but simply wasn't interested.

However, Selena later left a suspicious comment on social media that led many to believe she had actually been excluded.