Does Taylor Swift own Electric Lady Studios?

New York, New York - Taylor Swift has been spending quite a lot of time at Electric Lady Studios in Greenwich Village, but does she own the recording studio? Let's dive in.

Taylor Swift has been frequenting Electric Lady Studios in New York City while on The Eras Tour. © Collage: IMAGO/Cover-Images/Dave Kotinsky/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP

Electric Lady Studios has seemingly become a second home to Swift during her days off from The Eras Tour.

The Midnight Rain singer has frequently been photographed both arriving and leaving the recording studio, and some fans in NYC have made waiting near the entrance part of their daily routine.

Amid the conversations about what Swift may be recording at Electric Lady – and discussions over the outfits she's rocking during each visit – there seems to be a handful of social media users who think that the studio is owned by Swift.

However, that is not actually true.

Though Swift has been spotted at Electric Lady a plethora of times throughout the years, so have other artists such as Lady Gaga, Olivia Rodrigo, Kendrick Lamar, Adele, Jon Batiste, and more.

In actuality, the historic and culturally significant recording studio is currently owned and operated by Lee Foster and Keith Stoltz – but that wasn't always the case.