Does Taylor Swift own Electric Lady Studios?
New York, New York - Taylor Swift has been spending quite a lot of time at Electric Lady Studios in Greenwich Village, but does she own the recording studio? Let's dive in.
Electric Lady Studios has seemingly become a second home to Swift during her days off from The Eras Tour.
The Midnight Rain singer has frequently been photographed both arriving and leaving the recording studio, and some fans in NYC have made waiting near the entrance part of their daily routine.
Amid the conversations about what Swift may be recording at Electric Lady – and discussions over the outfits she's rocking during each visit – there seems to be a handful of social media users who think that the studio is owned by Swift.
However, that is not actually true.
Though Swift has been spotted at Electric Lady a plethora of times throughout the years, so have other artists such as Lady Gaga, Olivia Rodrigo, Kendrick Lamar, Adele, Jon Batiste, and more.
In actuality, the historic and culturally significant recording studio is currently owned and operated by Lee Foster and Keith Stoltz – but that wasn't always the case.
The history of Electric Lady Studios and Taylor Swift's involvement
In 1968, the legendary guitarist and musician Jimi Hendrix bought the space that is now Electric Lady Studios with his manager, Michael Jeffery, according to Atlas Obscura. The now-studio was originally a nightclub.
The doors to the studio that Swift and numerous other well-known musicians now use were opened on August 26, 1970. Hendrix recorded his last studio record, Slow Blues, in the space, and tragically died a few weeks later.
Since then, many notable acts have found their way to the legendary studio, such as the Rolling Stones, Stevie Wonder, David Bowie, Frank Ocean, Bleachers, St Vincent, Maggie Rodgers, and – of course – Swift.
After surviving – and thriving – in the 1980s and 1990s, it was evident that the recording studio needed some technological upgrades if it were to remain open after the turn of the millennium.
In 2010, investor Keith Stoltz and studio manager Lee Foster took over ownership at Electric Lady Studios, and have been running it ever since.
In conclusion, while The Archer singer has been frequenting Electric Lady Studios while on The Eras Tour, she doesn't own it.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO/Cover-Images/Dave Kotinsky/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP