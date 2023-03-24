Taylor Swift helps out local communities at The Eras Tour stops in a big way!

Las Vegas, Nevada - As Taylor Swift prepares to bring The Eras Tour to Sin City, she's paying tribute to the local communities at each tour stop with some big acts of kindness.

Taylor Swift plans to donate to the local community of each stop on The Eras Tour. © JOHN MEDINA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 33-year-old is giving back during her sold-out stadium tour by contributing generous donations to the cities hosting each show.

Per AZ Central, Swift repaid Glendale, Arizona, for its warm welcome during opening weekend with a sizable donation to the Arizona Food Bank Network.

Terri Shoemaker, vice president of external relations for the organization, told the outlet that they weren't sure if the call from Swift's PR team was real at first but were delighted to learn it indeed was.

Shoemaker also revealed that the Anti-Hero singer plans to donate to each city she's performing at on the tour.

It looks like she's already contributed to her newest host city, Las Vegas, with a donation to a Nevada food bank, Three Square.

The charity gave Swift a shoutout on their Instagram, writing that they are "feeling grateful" for her donation, which they say will help them "provide thousands of meals to families and individuals struggling with hunger."

With 52 shows in total, The Eras Tour is sure to make a major difference along the way!