Have Blake Lively and Taylor Swift reconciled amid It Ends With Us court battle?
Los Angeles, California - Here's the latest tea on where Blake Lively and Taylor Swift stand amid Lively's legal drama with Justin Baldoni!
The long-time besties' relationship reportedly became strained after Baldoni named the Fortnight hitmaker in his $400 million defamation countersuit against Lively.
Now, insider dish that the Gossip Girl star and T-Swift are back on good terms, as Lively has allegedly "apologized" for unintentionally dragging her BFF into her legal battle against her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni.
A tipster tattled to NewsNation, "Swift and Lively have worked everything out. Blake apologized, and they are talking again."
The insider noted that the Age of Adeline star reportedly expressed regret over involving the superstar and acknowledged how it affected their friendship.
Baldoni claimed in his filing that he was "ambushed" by Lively, Reynolds, and Swift during a meeting about the film and alleged that his co-star referred to herself as the Game of Thrones character Khaleesi while calling her husband and A-list BFF her "dragons."
The 14-time Grammy-winning singer could be deposed amid Lively and Baldoni's fiery legal battle, but Swift has reportedly shaken off any fears over testifying and is ready to participate if necessary.
Cover photo: Collage: MATT WINKELMEYER & Cindy Ord / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP