What is Taylor Swift's 1989 (Taylor's Version) secret bonus track?

New York, New York - Taylor Swift has quietly confirmed Sweeter Than Fiction (Taylor's Version) as the final bonus track from 1989 (Taylor's Version) , which will be made exclusively available on vinyl.

Taylor Swift quietly revealed that Sweeter Than Fiction (Taylor's Version) is the bonus track on the Tangerine Edition of 1989 (Taylor's Version). © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Earlier this month, the 33-year-old tasked Swifties with nearly 100 Google puzzles to solve in order to unveil the five "From the Vault" tracks for her next re-recording.

Though the five previously scrapped tracks have now all been revealed, one song remained a mystery: the bonus track on the Target-exclusive Tangerine Edition of 1989 (Taylor's Version).

Until now, that is, as the store's website has confirmed the track to be Sweeter Than Fiction (Taylor's Version).

The song is not a vault track but is instead a re-recording of a 2013 track Swift wrote for the film One Chance. Sweeter Than Fiction was released as a promotional single for the movie's soundtrack.

The Anti-Hero singer made a similar move earlier this year as she re-recorded Eyes Open and Safe & Sound, both written and released exclusively for The Hunger Games soundtrack. Like Sweeter Than Fiction, the songs were never attached to any of Swift's albums, but amid the Taylor's Version project, she has linked them to Red (Taylor's Version), which was the closest to their original release date, which explains why the new song will be attached to 1989 (Taylor's Version).

With a seemingly endless string of vinyl variants available for 1989 (Taylor's Version), it's important to remember that Sweeter Than Fiction (Taylor's Version) will only be available on the Target exclusive edition of the re-recording.