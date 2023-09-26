What is Taylor Swift's 1989 (Taylor's Version) secret bonus track?
New York, New York - Taylor Swift has quietly confirmed Sweeter Than Fiction (Taylor's Version) as the final bonus track from 1989 (Taylor's Version), which will be made exclusively available on vinyl.
Earlier this month, the 33-year-old tasked Swifties with nearly 100 Google puzzles to solve in order to unveil the five "From the Vault" tracks for her next re-recording.
Though the five previously scrapped tracks have now all been revealed, one song remained a mystery: the bonus track on the Target-exclusive Tangerine Edition of 1989 (Taylor's Version).
Until now, that is, as the store's website has confirmed the track to be Sweeter Than Fiction (Taylor's Version).
The song is not a vault track but is instead a re-recording of a 2013 track Swift wrote for the film One Chance. Sweeter Than Fiction was released as a promotional single for the movie's soundtrack.
The Anti-Hero singer made a similar move earlier this year as she re-recorded Eyes Open and Safe & Sound, both written and released exclusively for The Hunger Games soundtrack. Like Sweeter Than Fiction, the songs were never attached to any of Swift's albums, but amid the Taylor's Version project, she has linked them to Red (Taylor's Version), which was the closest to their original release date, which explains why the new song will be attached to 1989 (Taylor's Version).
With a seemingly endless string of vinyl variants available for 1989 (Taylor's Version), it's important to remember that Sweeter Than Fiction (Taylor's Version) will only be available on the Target exclusive edition of the re-recording.
How can Taylor Swift fans listen to Sweeter Than Fiction (Taylor's Version)?
As of right now, Sweeter Than Fiction (Taylor's Version) can only be accessed on the Tangerine Edition of 1989 (Taylor's Version) vinyl, which is exclusive to Target.
None of Swift's other vinyl variants — including the limited-edition Rose Garden, Aquamarine Green, and Boulevard Yellow Vinyls — will feature the track.
If you're not looking to purchase yet another vinyl from Swift (or don't have a record player), there may still be hope that the track will be released on streaming at some point, but it's likely to be at least a few months away judging by the Karma artist's previous exclusive songs.
Cover photo: ANGELA WEISS / AFP