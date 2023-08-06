Is Taylor Swift filming an Eras Tour documentary in Los Angeles?

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift had some unexpected company on stage with her for the first few nights of The Eras Tour in Los Angeles , seemingly confirming plans for a documentary about the sold-out stadium tour.

Taylor Swift's first three Eras Tour shows in Los Angeles have been filmed by camera crews. © collage: KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Starting with Thursday's opening night performance, all three of the LA shows so far have been filmed by professional crews.

On Thursday and Friday, the 33-year-old was followed by a camera crew throughout the performance, while robotic cameras were used on Saturday.

It seems Swift has also elected to repeat her outfits each night rather than using any of her alternates, which suggests a potential movie would edit together footage from all of the shows.

Also notable are Swift's surprise song choices. Of the six acoustic tracks played so far, three of them were repeats, so she may have reprised the fan favorites to be featured in the film.

The Anti-Hero singer has made several documentaries and concert movies in the past, including the Taylor Swift Reputation Stadium Tour and Miss Americana.

It's unclear if The Eras Tour film will be entirely composed of concert footage (like Reputation) or if it will include behind-the-scenes footage as well.