Is Taylor Swift masterminding the Super Bowl? TikTok runs wild

TikTok users think Taylor Swift could be dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce to shake up the Super Bowl ... for the benefit of the Philadelphia Eagles!

A new viral theory about Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce affecting the Super Bowl is why we can't have nice things. © Dimitrios Kambouris/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP

In all seriousness, this theory is completely bonkers, but TikTok is in a tizzy over a raging hypothesis made popular by TikToker stan.hathaway, aka writer/comedian Grace Weissend.



Following reports that Kelce and Swift are "quietly hanging out," Weissend posted a bizarre and seemingly satirical theory of how she thinks things could go down at the big game this year.

Weissend's TikTok, which has been viewed over 4 million times, is captioned, "I see right through you @Taylor Swift."

"When Taylor Swift performed the Eras Tour in Kansas City in July, the Chief's tight end Travis Kelce made her a bracelet with his phone number on it but he didn't get to give it to her," Weissend began.

"He was bummed that he couldn't shoot his shot... we didn't hear anything more about it until [the report that they were allegedly hanging out]."



"At first I was like, they are perfect together," she said.

Suddenly the camera cuts to Weissend looking off into the distance with a hand dramatically flopped against her forehead, adding, "But I think that there is something much more sinister at play here."

"Taylor Swift is from Philadelphia [and] an Eagles fan," the TikToker says grimly.



Because of this, Weissend believes that "Taylor Swift is purposefully sabotaging the Kansas City Chiefs to allow the Philadelphia Eagles to win the Super Bowl this year."

She then launches into a sordid tale of bedazzle and woe.