Taylor Swift Super Bowl rumors spark major reactions from NFL fans

Las Vegas, Nevada - It looks like Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce might be one of the few Taylor Swift fans in the football world.

After rumors emerged about Taylor Swift reportedly declining the chance to headline the 2024 Super Bowl, football fans jumped for joy on the internet. © JOHN MEDINA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

After Rihanna's epic Super Bowl LVII performance last year that set the bar sky-high with her pregnancy announcement, the NFL is facing the challenging task of finding another artist to entertain at the same level on the largest platform in the world.

While heavy rumors suggested the league approached one of the most prominent pop stars Taylor Swift to headline the event this year, the Bad Blood artist reportedly declined the invitation.

The Grammy Award-winning singer is currently on her blockbuster Eras Tour, in what is reportedly the highest-grossing tour of all time, making her likely unable to commit.

Yet for many football fans, Swift's thriving tour is a stroke of luck, one that will keep the star busy and far away from Allegiant Stadium come February 2024.

Translation: many NFL fans are not huge Swifties.