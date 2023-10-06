Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour film earns $100 million with historic early ticket sales

New York, New York - Taylor Swift has once again made history with The Eras Tour concert film, with one week remaining until it hits theaters across the globe.

Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour concert film has already earned over $100 million in advanced ticket sales. © Collage: John Medina / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 33-year-old's highly-anticipated concert movie has surpassed $100 million in advanced ticket sales, as confirmed by AMC Theatres on Thursday.

The Eras Tour concert film is set to open on October 13 in over 8,500 theaters.

After initially announcing an exclusive run in North America, Swift later revealed an international expansion that will bring the movie to theaters in 100 different countries.

The latest ticket numbers have already made The Eras Tour the highest-grossing concert film, surpassing the record held by Justin Bieber's Never Say Never, which earned $99 million over its entire 2011 theatrical run.

Swift's movie previously shattered the record held by Spider-Man: No Way Home by racking up over $26 million in single-day ticket sales. The Marvel flick went on to earn over $1 billion at the box office.

Though the Anti-Hero artist has yet to approach the halfway point of The Eras Tour, the sold-out stadium tour is already projected to easily surpass the record-breaking $1 billion mark, according to Pollstar.