Is the IRS coming after Taylor Swift ticket resellers?

Washington DC - If you happened to sell any tickets to Taylor Swift 's The Eras Tour or Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour , a new law could make you pay big bucks to the IRS.

A brand-new law that went into effect requires online marketplaces like StubHub and Ticketmaster to report any reseller who makes more than $600 in a year to the tax watchdog, according to Business Insider.

This basically means that the IRS will now be able to track down ticket resellers and make sure they are paying taxes on their huge profits.

The previous threshold for reporting ticket sales to the IRS was much higher: $20,000 in revenue and 200 transactions.

But the new law, which was passed as part of President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan Act, lowers the threshold to make it harder for people to avoid paying taxes on their ticket resale income.

Taylor Swift ticket sales have caused the most drama recently with overpriced tickets, site crashes, and obstructed seats that die-hard Swifties didn't appreciate.

Could making resellers pay up be a good solution to combat the issues?