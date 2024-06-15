Joe Alwyn breaks silence on Taylor Swift split: "Hard thing to navigate"
London, UK - Actor Joe Alwyn has made his first public comments on his April 2023 split from Taylor Swift after six years of dating.
Chatting with The Sunday Times Style in an interview published on Saturday, the 33-year-old spoke highly of his time with Taylor, calling it a "long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years."
The outlet asked Joe if he had heard the 34-year-old pop star's latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, which features a handful of tracks that appear to address the end of their romance.
"In thinking on what I was going to say, I would think and hope that anyone and everyone can empathize... This isn't a direct answer to your question, but just thinking about what I want to talk about," he said.
"I would hope that anyone and everyone can empathize and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years."
The Conversations with Friends star expressed his frustrations at the media intrusion into their relationship but said: "There is always going to be a gap between what is known and what is said. I have made my peace with that."
Taylor and Joe famously kept their relationship intensely private – something that has been under more scrutiny amid her high-profile current romance with NFL star Travis Kelce.
What has Taylor Swift said about her split from Joe Alwyn?
The Karma singer hasn't provided many direct comments on the split herself, but she did seem to allude to it in her TIME Person of the Year interview last December.
Taylor got candid about her regrets of "locking herself away" for six years – something fans have connected to both her romance with Joe and the immediate aftermath of her infamous feud with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.
But she seemed to draw a line between her relationship with Joe and her current romance with Travis as she shared, "When you say a relationship is public, that means I'm going to see him do what he loves, we're showing up for each other, other people are there, and we don't care."
"The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you're seeing someone," she continued.
The latter quote had fans buzzing, as it seemed to illustrate frustrations on Taylor's end about just how under the radar they were.
In the new interview, The Favourite actor said he and Taylor decided "mutually" to keep things private.
Cover photo: Collage: Valery HACHE / AFP & Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP