Joe Alwyn breaks silence on Taylor Swift split: "Hard thing to navigate"

London, UK - Actor Joe Alwyn has made his first public comments on his April 2023 split from Taylor Swift after six years of dating.

Actor Joe Alwyn (l.) has broken his silence on his split from Taylor Swift in April 2023, saying the two had a "long, loving, fully committed relationship." © Collage: Valery HACHE / AFP & Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Chatting with The Sunday Times Style in an interview published on Saturday, the 33-year-old spoke highly of his time with Taylor, calling it a "long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years."

The outlet asked Joe if he had heard the 34-year-old pop star's latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, which features a handful of tracks that appear to address the end of their romance.

"In thinking on what I was going to say, I would think and hope that anyone and everyone can empathize... This isn't a direct answer to your question, but just thinking about what I want to talk about," he said.

"I would hope that anyone and everyone can empathize and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years."

The Conversations with Friends star expressed his frustrations at the media intrusion into their relationship but said: "There is always going to be a gap between what is known and what is said. I have made my peace with that."

Taylor and Joe famously kept their relationship intensely private – something that has been under more scrutiny amid her high-profile current romance with NFL star Travis Kelce.