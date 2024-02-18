Taylor Swift opens up about feeling "lonely" during Joe Alwyn romance

Melbourne, Australia - Taylor Swift has opened up about her folklore writing process in 2020, and fans think that her comments may have also shed light on the end of her romance with Joe Alwyn.

Taylor Swift has seemingly shed light on her romance with Joe Alwyn, whom she dated from 2016 to 2023. © Collage: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS & Avalon.red

The 34-year-old pop star reflected on her songwriting amid the Covid-19 quarantines during her Melbourne concert on Saturday.

Taylor famously penned and released both folklore and evermore in 2020, albums which also featured some lyrics by Joe.

"[I was] imagining that, instead of being a lonely millennial woman covered in cat hair drinking my weight in white wine, I was a ghostly Victorian lady wandering through the woods with a candle in a candlestick holder," she told the crowd.

"And I wrote only on parchment with a feathered quill. That was, in my mind, what I thought I looked like, writing folklore. So that's all that matters: the delusion."

Taylor's admission of feeling lonely during this period raised some eyebrows, given the recent speculation surrounding the end of her relationship with the 32-year-old actor, which was seemingly still going strong at the time in question.