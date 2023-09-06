Joe Alwyn's latest Instagram post causes stir among Taylor Swift fans

London, UK - Joe Alwyn has dropped his first Instagram post since his split from long-time girlfriend Taylor Swift , causing a swift stir among fans.

Joe Alwyn sparked a passionate response from Taylor Swift fans after his first social media post since the couple's split in April. © Collage: Jon Kopaloff & Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 32-year-old actor made a grand return to social media on Tuesday with his first post in over a year.

While the photo dump was fairly standard with its eclectic mix of throwback snaps, nature shots, and portraits, Swifties couldn't help but notice one thing missing.

In Alwyn's past photo round-ups, he usually included at least one snapshot of the 33-year-old's famous cats while he was still with Swift.

With the pair notoriously private during their six-year romance, the nods to Swift's cats often gave subtle confirmation that they were still going strong.

Of course, the latest cat-less post put Swifties back into their mourning eras as they freak out over Alwyn's life post-split.