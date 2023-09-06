Joe Alwyn's latest Instagram post causes stir among Taylor Swift fans

Taylor Swift fans took to social media to share their emotional reactions to Joe Alwyn's first Instagram post since he and the pop star split in April.

By Kelly Christ

London, UK - Joe Alwyn has dropped his first Instagram post since his split from long-time girlfriend Taylor Swift, causing a swift stir among fans.

Joe Alwyn sparked a passionate response from Taylor Swift fans after his first social media post since the couple's split in April.  © Collage: Jon Kopaloff & Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 32-year-old actor made a grand return to social media on Tuesday with his first post in over a year.

While the photo dump was fairly standard with its eclectic mix of throwback snaps, nature shots, and portraits, Swifties couldn't help but notice one thing missing.

In Alwyn's past photo round-ups, he usually included at least one snapshot of the 33-year-old's famous cats while he was still with Swift.

With the pair notoriously private during their six-year romance, the nods to Swift's cats often gave subtle confirmation that they were still going strong.

Of course, the latest cat-less post put Swifties back into their mourning eras as they freak out over Alwyn's life post-split.

Joe Alwyn reveals a glimpse at his life post-Taylor Swift split

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn dated for six years before breaking up earlier this year.
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn dated for six years before breaking up earlier this year.  © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/taylorswift & joe.alwyn

"JOE ALWYN POSTED A PHOTO DUMP WITHOUT BENJI I CAN'T HANDLE THIS," one fan wrote.

"joe alwyn posting a photo dump without the cats like what if i died," another joked.

Though some Swifties were still holding out hope that the pair could reunite, Alwyn's latest post has seemingly shot down that last glimmer of hope.

Swift's social media has primarily been focused on her busy life on the road with The Eras Tour since their split, but she recently took to her Instagram story to give a shout-out to the latest release from singer-songwriter Griff and her break-up anthem, Vertigo.

Swift and Alwyn began dating in 2016 and called it quits in April.

