Lil Nas X dishes on secret Taylor Swift collab – and why it never came out

Los Angeles, California - Rapper Lil Nas X has revealed that he once teamed up with Taylor Swift for an exciting collaboration – but it won't see the light of day.

Rapper Lil Nas X (r.) has revealed that he once teamed up with Taylor Swift for an exciting collaboration – but it won't see the light of day. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & Jon Kopaloff / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Speaking with E! News at Thursday's GLAAD Media Awards, the 25-year-old Old Town Road artist confirmed that he and Taylor "were working on something" at one point.

"She offered to let me try a verse on something, but I couldn't catch a vibe for it, so it didn't happen," he explained.

Though their team-up didn't work out as they'd hoped, Lil Nas X proved that it's still all love between them.

"I'm proud of my girl," he said, adding that he "loves" her last album, The Tortured Poets Department.

"She's at the very tippety top. I'm thankful that she even considered me," he gushed.

And should another chance arise, Lil Nas X is all over the idea of working with her again.

"When it happens… Global. World. Tay-Tay and Nassy," he said.

Though the 35-year-old pop star wasn't able to make it work with Lil Nas X, she has managed to join forces with other fellow music powerhouses across genres over the years.