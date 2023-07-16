Lizzo addresses Taylor Swift feud rumors after being accused of throwing shade

Perth, Australia - After sparking rumors of a feud on social media, Lizzo has walked back on her previous comments about Taylor Swift .

On Friday, Lizzo (l.) dispelled rumors of a feud with Taylor Swift after she was accused of shading the Anti-Hero singer last month. © Collage: Oli SCARFF / AFP & IMAGO / USA TODAY Network

During an Instagram live last month, the 35-year-old singer praised Beyoncé and the Renaissance World Tour while making an apparent dig at Swift and The Eras Tour.



"The most popular person of today ain't even comparable to what Beyoncé is doing," Lizzo said.

With many fans believing this was alluding to the 33-year-old Anti-Hero artist and her sold-out stadium tour, social media soon began buzzing with speculation that there was some bad blood between the stars.

On Friday, Lizzo addressed the rumors directly when she noticed a fan's sign at her Perth concert that read, "I chose you over Taylor."

"I'm going to start off by saying thank you for coming to my show, I know tickets are expensive to everybody's shows, so it means the world to me that you're here," the Grammy winner told the fan.

She continued on to deny the rumors of bad blood, saying, "I heart TayTay too. There's no competition here."