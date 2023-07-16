Lizzo addresses Taylor Swift feud rumors after being accused of throwing shade
Perth, Australia - After sparking rumors of a feud on social media, Lizzo has walked back on her previous comments about Taylor Swift.
During an Instagram live last month, the 35-year-old singer praised Beyoncé and the Renaissance World Tour while making an apparent dig at Swift and The Eras Tour.
"The most popular person of today ain't even comparable to what Beyoncé is doing," Lizzo said.
With many fans believing this was alluding to the 33-year-old Anti-Hero artist and her sold-out stadium tour, social media soon began buzzing with speculation that there was some bad blood between the stars.
On Friday, Lizzo addressed the rumors directly when she noticed a fan's sign at her Perth concert that read, "I chose you over Taylor."
"I'm going to start off by saying thank you for coming to my show, I know tickets are expensive to everybody's shows, so it means the world to me that you're here," the Grammy winner told the fan.
She continued on to deny the rumors of bad blood, saying, "I heart TayTay too. There's no competition here."
Lizzo was previously accused of shading Taylor Swift on Instagram
While some expressed their disappointment at Lizzo for taking aim at another woman in the industry in her praise of Bey, others argued that it was blown out of proportion, especially since the Truth Hurts singer never named Swift directly.
Fandom drama aside, the Lavender Haze artist seems to be quite a fan of Lizzo's music, as she was seen singing and dancing along to her performances at both the 2022 VMAs and the 2023 Grammy Awards.
As Lizzo continues her tour down under, Swift is slated to bring The Eras Tour to Australia in February 2024.
