Patrick Mahomes spills on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce: "I feel like I was the matchmaker"
Kansas City, Missouri - Patrick Mahomes has revealed he may have been the real mastermind behind Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's epic love story!
The 28-year-old quarterback dished on his Kansas City Chiefs teammate and his pop star girlfriend during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Thursday.
As it turns out, Patrick invited Travis to see the 34-year-old perform at The Eras Tour in Kansas City, which played a key role in their romance!
"I like to take some of the credit. I was the one who invited Travis to his first Taylor concert," he said. "He was sitting in my suite, so I feel like I was the matchmaker."
The 34-year-old tight end famously attended The Eras Tour at Arrowhead Stadium last July and had tried to give Taylor a friendship bracelet with his number on it, but he was rejected.
Travis then shared the story on his New Heights podcast – which ultimately led to Taylor getting wind of the attempt.
How did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's love story begin?
"I had some input in there as well. I was like, 'Dude, just go for it. Go for it,'" Patrick said of the bracelet idea.
"And you know Travis, man. He does it, and he's a great dude, and I'm glad it's all worked out for the best."
Taylor later told her side of Travis' podcast call-out – and revealed just how much she loved it!
"This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell," she told TIME Magazine last December.
The two then spent some time together under the radar before taking things public that September.
And the rest was history!
The couple appear to still be head over heels, and though they were recently rumored to be gearing up for an engagement, inside sources have claimed that they aren't there just yet.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire & Patrick Smith / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP