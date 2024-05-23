Patrick Mahomes spills on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce: "I feel like I was the matchmaker"

Kansas City, Missouri - Patrick Mahomes has revealed he may have been the real mastermind behind Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's epic love story!

Patrick Mahomes (l.) revealed that he invited Travis Kelce (c.) to the Taylor Swift concert that sparked the couple's love story. © Collage: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire & Patrick Smith / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 28-year-old quarterback dished on his Kansas City Chiefs teammate and his pop star girlfriend during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Thursday.

As it turns out, Patrick invited Travis to see the 34-year-old perform at The Eras Tour in Kansas City, which played a key role in their romance!

"I like to take some of the credit. I was the one who invited Travis to his first Taylor concert," he said. "He was sitting in my suite, so I feel like I was the matchmaker."

The 34-year-old tight end famously attended The Eras Tour at Arrowhead Stadium last July and had tried to give Taylor a friendship bracelet with his number on it, but he was rejected.

Travis then shared the story on his New Heights podcast – which ultimately led to Taylor getting wind of the attempt.