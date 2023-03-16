Rachel Zegler gushes over Taylor Swift and reveals The Eras Tour ticket fail

Los Angeles, California - Even star power can't help you snag tickets to see Taylor Swift on tour, as DC actor Rachel Zegler now knows all too well!

Rachel Zegler (l) gushed over her love Taylor Swift while promoting Shazam! Fury of the Gods. © Collage: Robyn BECK / AFP & KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 21-year-old gushed over Swift at the premiere of her latest film, Shazam! Fury of the Gods.



Zegler previously paid homage to the 33-year-old singer in a recent Instagram post featuring photos from her movie set.

"i had the time of my life fighting dragons with you," she wrote in the caption, which is a lyric from Swift's song Long Live.

The West Side Story actor revealed at this week's premier that although she's a massive Swiftie, she couldn't snag the highly-coveted tickets to the Anti-Hero artist's tour.

"I got screwed by Ticketmaster too, guys. Celebrities, they're just like us!" she joked.



As Swifties everywhere will recall, the ticket sale for Swift's The Eras Tour was a total disaster. Those who were lucky enough to snag a Verified Fan presale code were stuck in hours-long queues and met with overpriced tickets and exorbitant fees if they even made it to the checkout.

Despite the failed mission, Zegler is happy for those that will get to bask in Swift's glorious presence on the 52-show tour.

"I just want everybody who worked really hard to get those seats to get them and to get to see it. I will see her some other time, you know how it is," she said.