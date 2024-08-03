Will Taylor Swift endorse Kamala Harris?

Washington DC - As Kamala Harris continues to amp up her last-minute presidential campaign, will Taylor Swift step in to electrify the Gen-Z vote by endorsing her?

Taylor Swift (l.) has not made a formal endorsement in the 2024 race, but she previously backed Kamala Harris as vice president in 2020. © Collage: Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Kevin Lamarque / POOL / AFP

The 34-year-old pop star was said to be a major endorsement target for the Biden campaign before the president officially dropped out of the 2024 race.

As one of the most influential celebrities of the moment, it's no secret that her support would sway a not-insignificant portion of the vote, especially among women and young people.

Though she was notably apolitical for the majority of her career, Swift has slowly grown more vocal about her stances in recent years.

In 2018, she formally endorsed Tennessee Democrats Phil Bredesen and Jim Cooper over Republican Marsha Blackburn, writing in an Instagram post that Blackburn's voting record "terrified" her.

"In the past I've been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now," Swift wrote.

The two years she referenced, of course, coincide with the election of Donald Trump, against whom she has been a vocal opponent.

Swift ultimately endorsed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to take back the White House in 2020, but will she make another public statement in favor of the current vice president in this year's race?