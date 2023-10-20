Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez reunite for girls' night out in Los Angeles

Los Angeles, California - Hollywood's favorite BFFs have reunited as Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez hit the town for a lavish girls' night in Los Angeles!

Selena Gomez (l.) and Taylor Swift were spotted grabbing dinner together in Los Angeles on Thursday. © Collage: Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & VALERIE MACON / AFP

After spending time with Travis Kelce in the Big Apple, the 33-year-old singer enjoyed a friend-focused evening with the 31-year-old Rare Beauty founder on Thursday.

Taylor and Selena were also joined by Zoë Kravitz and Keleigh Teller, with the foursome stopping by Sushi Park in West Hollywood for dinner.

The Karma artist rocked a white crochet top with jeans, while Selena contrasted her long-time friend with a black long-sleeve top, also paired with denim jeans.

Taylor has been close friends with Selena since 2008, when the pair first met while dating Joe and Nick Jonas, respectively.

The duo most recently teamed up at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards last month, where they posed for photos together and were later spotted heading to an after-party together. Both emerged victorious at the ceremony, with Selena winning for her collaboration, Calm Down, with REMA and Taylor ruling the ceremony with nine awards total.