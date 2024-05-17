Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce enjoy romantic date between Eras Tour shows

Lake Como, Italy - In between shows on The Eras Tour, Taylor Swift managed to squeeze in some one-on-one time with beau Travis Kelce with a romantic date night in Italy!

Taylor Swift (l.) and Travis Kelce were seen enjoying a romantic dinner in Italy on Wednesday night. © Collage: JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP & IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

After the 34-year-old athlete reunited with Taylor for her latest show in Paris, France, the two headed to Italy to spend time together before the singer's next set of concerts in Sweden.

Per photos obtained by PEOPLE, the couple enjoyed a dinner date in Lake Como on Wednesday and were spotted with their arms around one another as they strolled the area nearby.

Other snaps caught the two holding hands over a candle-lit meal, which was a private affair at the Grand Hotel Tremezzo, per Page Six.

The outing appears to reveal the answer Travis previously withheld when asked about his whereabouts during the latest episode of his New Heights podcast, which was filmed on Tuesday.

The NFL star played coy about his "country of origin" for the episode, instead simply admitting that he was still in Europe.

So, does this confirm that Travis will continue to travel with Taylor to her stop in Stockholm? Not so fast!