Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are "very serious" as first anniversary approaches

Los Angeles, California - With their first anniversary quickly approaching, insiders have spilled why Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance is the real deal!

Taylor Swift (r.) and Travis Kelce are said to be "very, very happy together" as the A-list lovebirds' first anniversary quickly approaches. © Collage: EZRA SHAW & Patrick Smith / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a PEOPLE exclusive published Tuesday, sources close to the A-list pair revealed that they're "very, very happy together."



"They're very serious about each other, and the relationship feels different for both of them," the insider added.

As the romance progressed, Taylor and Travis reportedly realized just how much they had in common, which has contributed significantly to the success of their relationship.

"They both wear their hearts on their sleeves and are all-in with everything they do, whether it's with career, family or friends," a source said.

The 34-year-old athlete has been a frequent attendee at The Eras Tour this summer – even hopping on stage himself during her latest London show – but with the NFL season gearing up, their schedules aren't likely to align as much this fall.