Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are "very serious" as first anniversary approaches
Los Angeles, California - With their first anniversary quickly approaching, insiders have spilled why Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance is the real deal!
In a PEOPLE exclusive published Tuesday, sources close to the A-list pair revealed that they're "very, very happy together."
"They're very serious about each other, and the relationship feels different for both of them," the insider added.
As the romance progressed, Taylor and Travis reportedly realized just how much they had in common, which has contributed significantly to the success of their relationship.
"They both wear their hearts on their sleeves and are all-in with everything they do, whether it's with career, family or friends," a source said.
The 34-year-old athlete has been a frequent attendee at The Eras Tour this summer – even hopping on stage himself during her latest London show – but with the NFL season gearing up, their schedules aren't likely to align as much this fall.
Will Taylor Swift attend Travis Kelce's NFL games this fall?
"Football is definitely still his priority, but so is his relationship," an insider said. "He makes romantic gestures to show he's thinking of her when they're apart."
Travis recently proved just that as he jetted all the way to Ireland to catch Taylor's final performance in Dublin after attending a friend's wedding in California the night before.
For her part, the Grammy winner is said to be planning on attending "as many games as possible" once the Kansas City Chiefs kick off their season in September.
Taylor is set to finish out her record-breaking concert series with a final North American leg featuring stops in Miami, New Orleans, Indianapolis, and Toronto before closing in Vancouver on December 8.
Cover photo: Collage: EZRA SHAW & Patrick Smith / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP