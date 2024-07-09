Taylor Swift debuts stripped-down version of Tortured Poets Department hit
New York, New York - Taylor Swift has treated fans to yet another new spin on her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, with an acoustic version of its lead single.
The 34-year-old pop star debuted Fortnight (Acoustic Version) on Monday, almost three months since the original was first released.
The Post Malone collaboration, which serves as the album's opening track, was an instant hit, taking the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 and earning Taylor her 12th No. 1 single.
The Tortured Poets Department as a whole has made music history, as it has not left the top spot on the Billboard 200 since its debut in April.
Its reign has undoubtedly been aided by special editions released in the ensuing weeks, which have incentivized Swifties to purchase multiple copies.
The repeated special releases have stirred a bit of controversy, particularly in relation to fellow pop princess Billie Eilish.
Taylor Swift's many editions of The Tortured Poets Department stir controversy
When the 22-year-old released her third album, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, in May, Taylor dropped three new editions of TTPD that featured new live versions of several tracks. Sure enough, the Swifties bit, and Billie came in at No. 2.
Taylor faced a similar backlash when she seemingly blocked Charli XCX's Brat after it had been predicted to overtake TTPD on the UK charts. The Anti-Hero artist quickly released some UK-exclusive versions of TTPD, and she held onto the top spot.
Still, many fans have called out the controversy overall, arguing that male artists don't face nearly as much scrutiny when it comes to battling it out on the charts.
