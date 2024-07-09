Taylor Swift debuts stripped-down version of Tortured Poets Department hit

New York, New York - Taylor Swift has treated fans to yet another new spin on her latest album , The Tortured Poets Department, with an acoustic version of its lead single.

Taylor Swift (l.) has released a new acoustic version of Fortnight (feat. Post Malone). © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@taylorswift

The 34-year-old pop star debuted Fortnight (Acoustic Version) on Monday, almost three months since the original was first released.

The Post Malone collaboration, which serves as the album's opening track, was an instant hit, taking the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 and earning Taylor her 12th No. 1 single.

The Tortured Poets Department as a whole has made music history, as it has not left the top spot on the Billboard 200 since its debut in April.

Its reign has undoubtedly been aided by special editions released in the ensuing weeks, which have incentivized Swifties to purchase multiple copies.

The repeated special releases have stirred a bit of controversy, particularly in relation to fellow pop princess Billie Eilish.