Taylor Swift's lawyers are fighting back against Justin Baldoni's subpoena!

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift 's legal representatives were also hit with a subpoena amid Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni 's heated legal battle and are fighting back against it!

Taylor Swift's lawyers have slammed Justin Baldoni's subpoena and are asking the courts to toss it amid his heated legal war with Blake Lively.

Venable, who represent the 35-year-old superstar, revealed in their motion to toss Baldoni's subpoena that his attorneys requested all communications between Venable, Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and the spouses' attorney Michael Gottlieb, per Billboard.

In the filing, the law firm dished, "Venable had nothing to do with the film at issue or any of the claims or defenses asserted in the underlying lawsuit."

It continued, "There is no reason for this subpoena other than to distract from the facts of the case and impose undue burden and expense on a non-party."

Venable, which has worked with Shake It Off hitmaker for decades, slammed the subpoena as a "fishing expedition" while the Gossip Girl alum and her husband support the firm's request and called Baldoni's subpoena an "abuse of the discovery process."