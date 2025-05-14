Taylor Swift's lawyers are fighting back against Justin Baldoni's subpoena!
Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift's legal representatives were also hit with a subpoena amid Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's heated legal battle and are fighting back against it!
Venable, who represent the 35-year-old superstar, revealed in their motion to toss Baldoni's subpoena that his attorneys requested all communications between Venable, Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and the spouses' attorney Michael Gottlieb, per Billboard.
In the filing, the law firm dished, "Venable had nothing to do with the film at issue or any of the claims or defenses asserted in the underlying lawsuit."
It continued, "There is no reason for this subpoena other than to distract from the facts of the case and impose undue burden and expense on a non-party."
Venable, which has worked with Shake It Off hitmaker for decades, slammed the subpoena as a "fishing expedition" while the Gossip Girl alum and her husband support the firm's request and called Baldoni's subpoena an "abuse of the discovery process."
Will Taylor Swift get caught in the Lively vs. Baldoni drama?
T-Swift herself was also hit with a subpoena as a witness for the It Ends With Us actor's defamation suit against Lively, should the co-stars head to trial in 2026.
A spokesperson for the Grammy winner bashed Baldoni's move as "tabloid clickbait" in a fiery statement to CNN.
The spokesperson maintained that Swift "never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film."
Cover photo: Collage: KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire