Justin Baldoni accuses Blake Lively of threatening Taylor Swift
New York, New York - Justin Baldoni's legal team has accused his It Ends With Us co-star Blake Lively of threatening her longtime friend Taylor Swift in order to gain her public support.
The 41-year-old director's attorneys made the claim in a new court filing on Wednesday, with an anonymous source telling the team that Lively supposedly threatened to leak her private texts with Swift if the 35-year-old pop star did not issue a public statement of support for her amid the legal battle.
Baldoni's lawyer, Brian Freedman, claimed the anonymous tipster was a "source who is highly likely to have reliable information," but Lively's legal team has shot down the accusation, per People.
"This is categorically false," the 37-year-old actor's lawyer, Mike Gottlieb, said in a statement.
"We unequivocally deny all of these so-called allegations, which are cowardly sourced to supposed anonymous sources, and completely untethered from reality.
"This is what we have come to expect from the Wayfarer parties' lawyers, who appear to love nothing more than shooting first, without any evidence, and with no care for the people they are harming in the process."
Swift was recently subpoenaed in the ongoing case, which began with Lively accusing Baldoni of sexually harassing her on set and hiring a PR team to conduct a smear campaign against her in retaliation.
Taylor Swift's rep slams Justin Baldoni's subpoena
The Karma singer, a longtime friend of Lively, was named in Baldoni's countersuit, where he alleged that the Gossip Girl star had Swift by her side as she presented him with changes to the It Ends With Us movie script.
Baldoni, who directed the film, claimed that Swift's presence pressured him into accepting the rewrites.
The Grammy winner's legal team has fired back at his side's bid to involve her in the case, with her rep noting that she "never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film".
The spokesperson continued on to explain that licensing her song for the soundtrack was Swift's only involvement in It Ends With Us, adding, "This document subpoena is designed to use Taylor Swift's name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case."
Despite the latest allegations from Baldoni's team, Swift has never publicly commented on Lively's legal battle.
The A Simple Favor star just recently broke her silence on the case, saying during a late-night TV interview, "It's the women who have had the ability to use their voice that's kept me strong, and helped me in my belief in my fight for the world to be safe for women and girls."
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & UPI Photo, Michael loccisano / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP