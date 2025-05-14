Justin Baldoni accuses Blake Lively of threatening Taylor Swift

New York, New York - Justin Baldoni's legal team has accused his It Ends With Us co-star Blake Lively of threatening her longtime friend Taylor Swift in order to gain her public support.

The 41-year-old director's attorneys made the claim in a new court filing on Wednesday, with an anonymous source telling the team that Lively supposedly threatened to leak her private texts with Swift if the 35-year-old pop star did not issue a public statement of support for her amid the legal battle.

Baldoni's lawyer, Brian Freedman, claimed the anonymous tipster was a "source who is highly likely to have reliable information," but Lively's legal team has shot down the accusation, per People.

"This is categorically false," the 37-year-old actor's lawyer, Mike Gottlieb, said in a statement.

"We unequivocally deny all of these so-called allegations, which are cowardly sourced to supposed anonymous sources, and completely untethered from reality.

"This is what we have come to expect from the Wayfarer parties' lawyers, who appear to love nothing more than shooting first, without any evidence, and with no care for the people they are harming in the process."

Swift was recently subpoenaed in the ongoing case, which began with Lively accusing Baldoni of sexually harassing her on set and hiring a PR team to conduct a smear campaign against her in retaliation.